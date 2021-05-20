 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor's Nugent claims Big 12 top freshman honor
0 comments

Baylor's Nugent claims Big 12 top freshman honor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baylor track (copy)

Baylor freshman Ackera Nugent, who had all-conference finishes in three events, won the Big 12 Outstanding Freshman Award on Thursday.

 Baylor Athletics photo

Baylor track and field’s Ackera Nugent won the Big 12’s Outstanding Freshman of the Year honor, as the conference named its track award winners on Thursday.

Nugent was all-conference in three different events at last week’s Big 12 meet, as she finished second in the 100 hurdles, seventh in the 100-meter dash, and ran the second leg on Baylor’s silver-medal 4x100 relay team.

The freshman from Jamaica is the fourth Baylor women’s athlete to win the honor from the Big 12, joining Aaliyah Miller (2018), Nichole Jones (2007) and Cecilia Jeverstam (1997).

Other Big 12 award winners included Iowa State’s Wesley Kiptoo (Men’s Performer of the Year), Texas’s Kynnedy Flannel (Women’s Performer of the Year), UT’s Yusuf Bizimana (Men’s Outstanding Freshman), and UT’s Edrick Floreal, who swept the Men’s and Women’s Coach of the Year honors.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert