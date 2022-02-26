Baylor's Nugent, Fields, women's 4x4 seize gold medals

Fields also ran a leg on Baylor’s 4x400 relay team that posted a personal-best time of 3:04.60. That wasn’t quite enough to catch Texas, though, as the Longhorns won the race at 3:04.19. Fields was able to close the gap heavily, as the Bears were more than a second behind UT when he took the stick.

Joining him on the relay were Jayson Baldridge, Dillon Bedell and Matthew Moorer.

In the 600-yard run, BU freshman Nathaniel Ezekiel took home a silver medal. Ezekiel got off to a strong start and finished at 1:07.60, but he couldn’t chase down the winner Jonathan Jones of Texas. Jones set a collegiate record with a time of 1:06.68.

Nugent, meanwhile, continued her blazing season by winning the Big 12 title in the women’s 60 hurdles. The sophomore won the NCAA indoor title in the event last year and entered as the favorite, and she didn’t disappoint. She clocked a facility-record time of 7.91 seconds, well ahead of second-place finisher Milan Young of Texas (8.18).

Baylor’s other gold came in the 4x400, as the Bears went wire-to-wire to win at 3:32.77. BU’s foursome of Kavia Francis, Imaobong Uko, Gontse Morake and Mariah Ayers won the program’s 10th all-time indoor conference title in the event and the second straight.