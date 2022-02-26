Baylor's Nugent, Fields, women's 4x4 seize gold medals

AMES, Iowa — Baylor locked down three conference titles on the final day of the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Iowa State’s Lied Recreation Center.
The Bear women pocketed wins from Ackera Nugent in the 60-meter hurdles and from the 4x400-meter relay team, while the Baylor men had one win, Howard “Trey” Fields III in the 400-meter dash.
Baylor had a goal of a top-five team finish on the women’s side, and the Bears achieved that feat, coming in fourth overall with 75.5 points, behind overall champion Texas (136), second-place Texas Tech (124) and third-place Oklahoma State (123).
The Longhorns swept both the women’s and men’s team championships, as the UT men totaled 171 points to win. Baylor finished eighth with 48 points.
Fields powered to a personal-best time of 46.16 seconds to win his first Big 12 indoor title, to go with the outdoor crown he won in 2021. Kansas sophomore Michael Joseph was second at 46.47.
Fields became Baylor’s first Big 12 indoor champ in the 400 since Wil London in 2019. The fifth-year senior joins an illustrious list of Bears who have taken a conference title in the event, along with Raymond Pierre, Tony Miller, Deon Minor, Marlon Ramsey, Brandon Couts, Darold Williamson, Jeremy Wariner, Reggie Witherspoon, LeJerald Betters and George Caddick.
Fields also ran a leg on Baylor’s 4x400 relay team that posted a personal-best time of 3:04.60. That wasn’t quite enough to catch Texas, though, as the Longhorns won the race at 3:04.19. Fields was able to close the gap heavily, as the Bears were more than a second behind UT when he took the stick.
Joining him on the relay were Jayson Baldridge, Dillon Bedell and Matthew Moorer.
In the 600-yard run, BU freshman Nathaniel Ezekiel took home a silver medal. Ezekiel got off to a strong start and finished at 1:07.60, but he couldn’t chase down the winner Jonathan Jones of Texas. Jones set a collegiate record with a time of 1:06.68.
Nugent, meanwhile, continued her blazing season by winning the Big 12 title in the women’s 60 hurdles. The sophomore won the NCAA indoor title in the event last year and entered as the favorite, and she didn’t disappoint. She clocked a facility-record time of 7.91 seconds, well ahead of second-place finisher Milan Young of Texas (8.18).
Baylor’s other gold came in the 4x400, as the Bears went wire-to-wire to win at 3:32.77. BU’s foursome of Kavia Francis, Imaobong Uko, Gontse Morake and Mariah Ayers won the program’s 10th all-time indoor conference title in the event and the second straight.
Texas Tech finished second at 3:35.06, while Texas was disqualified.