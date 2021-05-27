Baylor's Nugent flashes superior speed at NCAA West Prelims

COLLEGE STATION — Here comes Ackera Nugent.

Wait … where’d she go?

Nugent blazed to a pair of eye-popping efforts to open up her action at the NCAA West Prelims on Thursday at Texas A&M’s E.B. Cushing Stadium.

The Baylor freshman from Jamaica won her heat of the 100-meter dash to advance on to Saturday’s quarterfinals and give herself a shot at an NCAA berth in that event. More than that, she clocked in at 11.09 seconds, tying the Baylor school record set by Tiffany Townsend 10 years ago.

Nugent, who won an NCAA title in the 60-meter hurdles during the indoor season, also put on a show in the 100 hurdles. She powered to a heat win in a wind-aided 12.63 seconds, not only the best time of the day but the fastest Under-20 all-conditions 100 hurdle time in history.

Baylor’s Tuesdi Tidwell cleared all three of her attempted heights to punch her ticket to the NCAA meet in the pole vault. Tidwell was one of seven vaulters to top 14-0. Like the others, she stopped when she reached that height, as the NCAA berth was clinched.

BU’s Alex Madlock also picked up an NCAA berth in the long jump. She jumped 20-11.75 to grab the 12th and final qualifying spot for nationals.