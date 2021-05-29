Baylor's Nugent headed to NCAAs in three events

Like Nugent, Baylor’s Aaliyah Miller will be gunning for a second NCAA title of 2021. She earned her spot at nationals by running away from the field in the 800 with a facility-record time of 2:02.13. That bested the old track record of 2:02.94 run by Georgia’s Amber Tanner earlier this month.

BU senior Alex Madlock had already clinched an NCAA berth in the long jump earlier in the week, and on Saturday she qualified in the triple jump as well. Madlock went 44-2.75, the seventh-best leap of the day and a personal best.

The Baylor women also advanced in the 4x400 relay, finishing second in their heat and sixth overall and 3:30.92.

The Baylor men had some hits and misses, but still managed to get some athletes through to Eugene. One of those was senior Howard “Trey” Fields III, who clocked 45.67 in the 400 quarterfinals. That was second in his heat and ninth overall, and gives Fields his second straight outdoor trip to nationals in the 400, as he also qualified in 2019.

In the 100, Baylor freshman Kamden Jackson moved on to nationals to continue his fine debut season. The top three in each of the three heats, plus the next three fastest times, were the advancing qualifiers, and Jackson finished third in his heat at 10.30 seconds. Oregon freshman Micah Williams had the top time of the day at 10 seconds flat.