Baylor's Nugent headed to NCAAs in three events

COLLEGE STATION — Ackera Nugent will be extremely busy at the NCAA meet, but she probably doesn’t mind.
Nugent punched her ticket to nationals in three separate events on the closing day of the NCAA West Prelims on Saturday at Texas A&M’s E.B. Cushing Stadium. The Baylor freshman from Jamaica advanced in both of her individual races, the 100-meter dash and 100-meter hurdles, and also ran a leg on the Bears’ advancing 4x100 relay squad.
Overall, it was a productive day for Baylor, which qualified for Eugene in nine more events, both on the women’s and men’s side.
In the hurdles, Nugent will try to add a second NCAA crown to her credentials to go with the 60-meter national title she won during the indoor season. She buzzed to the best time of the day at a wind-legal 12.67 seconds, the fourth-fastest Under-20 time in history.
In the 100, Nugent finished second in her heat to USC senior Twanisha Terry (10.89), but she still motored to the line at 11.15 seconds, the third-fastest time of the day and plenty fast enough to move on to nationals. (The top 12 in each event at the NCAA West and NCAA East meets advance to nationals.)
That Baylor women’s 4x100 relay team finished second in its heat and eighth overall to advance, running 44.29. In addition to Nugent on the second leg, it was made up of Arria Minor, Sydney Washington and Mariah Ayers.
Like Nugent, Baylor’s Aaliyah Miller will be gunning for a second NCAA title of 2021. She earned her spot at nationals by running away from the field in the 800 with a facility-record time of 2:02.13. That bested the old track record of 2:02.94 run by Georgia’s Amber Tanner earlier this month.
BU senior Alex Madlock had already clinched an NCAA berth in the long jump earlier in the week, and on Saturday she qualified in the triple jump as well. Madlock went 44-2.75, the seventh-best leap of the day and a personal best.
The Baylor women also advanced in the 4x400 relay, finishing second in their heat and sixth overall and 3:30.92.
The Baylor men had some hits and misses, but still managed to get some athletes through to Eugene. One of those was senior Howard “Trey” Fields III, who clocked 45.67 in the 400 quarterfinals. That was second in his heat and ninth overall, and gives Fields his second straight outdoor trip to nationals in the 400, as he also qualified in 2019.
In the 100, Baylor freshman Kamden Jackson moved on to nationals to continue his fine debut season. The top three in each of the three heats, plus the next three fastest times, were the advancing qualifiers, and Jackson finished third in his heat at 10.30 seconds. Oregon freshman Micah Williams had the top time of the day at 10 seconds flat.
Similar to Jackson, the Baylor men’s 4x400 relay had the 13th-best time of the day but still finished third in its heat to qualify for nationals, running 3:06.06. That relay was comprised of Hasani Barr, Matthew Moorer, Ryan Croson and Dillon Bedell.