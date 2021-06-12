Baylor's Nugent pockets NCAA bronze in hurdles

EUGENE, Ore. — For Ackera Nugent, it wasn’t gold, but bronze still shines.

The Baylor freshman captured a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles on Saturday, wrapping up Baylor’s athletic year at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Nugent won the NCAA title in the 60-meter hurdles during the indoor season, showing that she’ll be a force to reckon with over the next few seasons. She was looking to add at least one more gold during the outdoor campaign. However, her time of 12.84 seconds wasn’t quite quick enough to win, as she took third behind USC senior Anna Cockrell (12.58) and UCF freshman Rayniah Jones (12.82).

Still, it’s another All-America finish for the BU freshman from Kingston, Jamaica. She was a national qualifier in three events, including the sprint relay, and actually turned right around immediately after the hurdles race to compete in the 100-meter dash as well. She finished ninth in that race in a time of 11.37, but was the only athlete to compete in both races. North Carolina A&T’s Cambrea Sturgis won the 100-meter title in a time of 10.74.