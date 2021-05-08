Baylor's Nugent wins hurdles title at A&M meet

COLLEGE STATION — Baylor track sent three athletes to compete at the Aggie Invitational on Saturday, and Ackera Nugent came back with a gold in the 100 hurdles.
Nugent went 12.95 seconds to win. The freshman has gone as fast as 12.87 this season, which ranks ninth in the NCAA. She won the indoor NCAA title in the 60 hurdles earlier this year.
In the men’s 110 hurdles, Elijah Morris finished second in a personal-best 13.98.
Baylor will compete at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships next weekend at Manhattan, Kan.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!