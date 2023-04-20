Baylor’s Jaden Owens has entered the transfer portal, sources confirmed to the Tribune-Herald Thursday.

Owens was coming off her best year in the 2021-22 season, as the 5-8 guard started 30 of 32 games and averaged 8.0 points, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 32.1 minutes per game, all career highs.

Owens signed with UCLA coming out of Plano West High School in 2019. After averaging 2.5 points and 1.2 assists in limited action with the Bruins as a freshman, she transferred to Baylor and former head coach Kim Mulkey.

Owens again saw limited minutes her first season in Waco before taking over a key reserve role in the 2021-22 season for the Bears in Nicki Collen’s first year as head coach.

This year she handled Baylor’s starting point guard role, mostly in a pass-first capacity, while dealing with shin pain throughout the season. She shot 37.9% from the floor and just 27.4% from 3-point range, but had one of her best performances of the season in Baylor’s final NCAA tournament contest against UConn. She shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range in that one on her way to 14 points, four assists and a steal.

Owens, who will have one year of eligibility remaining, is the second Baylor player to enter the transfer portal, along with sophomore post Kendra Gillispie (4.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg). Owens has a large social media following, including 252,000 followers on Instagram.

The Bears have added three transfers via the portal already in guards Jada Walker from Kentucky and Yaya Felder from Ohio along with forward Madison Bartley from Belmont.

Including those three transfers, Baylor currently has 13 players on its roster for the 2023-24 season. Besides Walker and Felder in the backcourt, Baylor brings back starter Sarah Andrews (14.7 ppg) and backups Jana Van Gytenbeek (2.4 ppg) and Catarina Ferreira (2.2 ppg). In the frontcourt, the Bears will rely on Bartley, Aijha Blackwell, Dre’Una Edwards, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Bella Fontleroy, Kyla Abraham, Erika Porter and 6-foot-7 freshman Letycia Vasconcelos.