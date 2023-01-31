Baylor's Paroulek named Big 12 Tennis Player of Week

Baylor junior Tadeas Paroulek won the Big 12 Men’s Tennis Player of the Week honor on Tuesday.

Paroulek, a native of Prague in the Czech Republic, claimed wins in both doubles and singles in Baylor’s 2-0 performance in the ITA Kickoff Weekend.

Paroulek recorded two three-set wins in singles play during Kickoff Weekend, beating Arizona State’s Max McKennon, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1, for his first loss of the season, and Florida State’s Loris Pourroy, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, both on Court 2.

Zsombor Velcz and Paroulek’s doubles record of 5-0 leads the squad in wins this season, while Paroulek owns a 4-0 singles mark.