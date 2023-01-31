 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baylor's Paroulek named Big 12 Tennis Player of Week

  • 0
Baylor Texas A&M NCAA tennis (copy)

Baylor's Tadeas Paroulek won Big 12 Tennis Player of the Week honors on Tuesday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor junior Tadeas Paroulek won the Big 12 Men’s Tennis Player of the Week honor on Tuesday.

Paroulek, a native of Prague in the Czech Republic, claimed wins in both doubles and singles in Baylor’s 2-0 performance in the ITA Kickoff Weekend.

Paroulek recorded two three-set wins in singles play during Kickoff Weekend, beating Arizona State’s Max McKennon, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1, for his first loss of the season, and Florida State’s Loris Pourroy, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, both on Court 2.

Zsombor Velcz and Paroulek’s doubles record of 5-0 leads the squad in wins this season, while Paroulek owns a 4-0 singles mark.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert