Baylor's Pettway plucks Big 12 weekly award

Baylor track and field’s Caira Pettway was rewarded for her impressive outdoor debut by being named the Big 12 Outdoor Athlete of the Week Wednesday.

Pettway claimed three golds at last weekend’s TCU Invitational. She won the long jump title with a leap of 20-10.5, which currently ranks second nationally. She also blazed to a win in the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.37 seconds, which ranks first in the Big 12. And she helped the Bears’ 4x100 relay team win gold, teaming with Arria Minor, Sydney Washington and Michaela Francois to clock 44.43.