Baylor's Pitre, Ebner AP first-team all-Big 12

Baylor linebacker-safety Jalen Pitre and all-purpose player Trestan Ebner were named first-team all-Big 12 by the Associated Press.

Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard was named second-team all-Big 12 even though he missed the last four games following a shoulder injury.

Pitre led the Bears with 60 tackles with 13 for loss and two interceptions that he returned for touchdowns. Ebner finished second in the Big 12 with a 32.2-yard average on 19 kick returns while making 26 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 107 yards and a score.

Iowa State dominated the major awards as Matt Campbell was named coach of the year, running back Breece Hall offensive player of the year and linebacker Mike Rose defensive player of the year.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields shared newcomer of the year honors.