ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’ll be an All-American kind of Saturday for the Baylor track and field team.

The Bears ensured that they’ll finish the season with three All-Americans in the men’s 400-meter dash, as Matthew Moorer, Hasani Barr and Nathaniel Ezekiel advanced through the semifinals with personal-best times Friday at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Moorer ran 45.45 to win his semifinal heat, the third-fastest of the day. Barr also won his heat at 45.57, while Ezekiel qualified on time with a 45.69 clocking.

Those guys will also get a chance to pick up a medal in the 4x400 relay when that final is run on Saturday.

Baylor junior Demar Francis ran 20.66 in the men’s 200 semis, finishing 11th overall to close his season.

In the semifinal running of the women’s 200 meters, senior Mariah Ayers dropped her third sub-23-second time of the season, going 22.91. But that was only 13th overall, not enough to advance to Saturday’s final. LSU junior Favour Ofili had the top time in the semis at 22.11.

It still goes down as an extremely successful season for Ayers, who joined Tiffany Townsend as the only BU runners to go under 23.

In the semis of the women’s 60-meter hurdles, Arkansas sophomore (and former BU standout) Ackera Nugent laid down a world-leading and meet-record time of 7.72 seconds to set the pace.

The meet will conclude on Saturday.