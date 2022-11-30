Baylor's Reese Big 12 offensive freshman of year

Baylor running back Richard Reese was named Big 12 offensive freshman of the year by the league's head coaches.

Reese set the Baylor freshman rushing record with a team-high 962 yards and 14 touchdowns. He ranks second in the nation among freshmen in rushing touchdowns and third among freshmen in rushing yards.

Noseguard Siaki "Apu" Ika was the only Baylor player to earn all-Big 12 first team honors. Second-team picks included offensive linemen Connor Galvin and Jacob Gall, and Dillon Doyle at linebacker and fullback, marking the first time in the league's history for a player to be honored on both the defensive and offensive teams.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan was named Big 12 offensive player of the year while Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named defensive player of the year. TCU's Sonny Dykes was named coach of the year after leading the Horned Frogs to a 12-0 record and the No. 3 spot in the CFP rankings.

The top offensive newcomer was Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the top defensive newcomer was TCU linebacker Johnny Hodges. Oklahoma State safety Kendal Daniels was the top defensive freshman.

Rounding out the major awards were TCU kick and punt returner Derius Davis as special teams player of the year, Kansas State's Cooper Beebe as the top offensive lineman and Anudike-Uzomah as the top defensive lineman.