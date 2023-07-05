Baylor sophomore running back Richard Reese made the Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team, as voted on by media who cover the league.

Reese was Baylor’s lone representative on the squad, with the Bears coming off a 6-7 campaign.

Reese, from Bellville, dazzled in his freshman year, leading the Bears in rushing with 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on 198 carries. He topped 100 yards in a game three times, including a 36-carry effort against Texas Tech in which he produced 148 yards and three TDs.

He was named a Freshman All-American after the season.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels won Preseason Offensive Player of the Year honors on the Big 12 team, while Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford was honored as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward, a transfer from Florida State, won Newcomer of the Year honors.