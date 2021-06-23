 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor's Rhoades named SBJ's AD of the Year
0 comments

Baylor's Rhoades named SBJ's AD of the Year

{{featured_button_text}}
Covid (copy)

Baylor University's Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades address players and some visitors to the Ferrell Center after the men celebrated their Big 12 title for 2021.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades was named Sports Business Journal’s 2021 Athletics Director of the Year at the SBJ Sports Business Awards on Wednesday night.

This marks the second Athletics Director of the Year honor Rhoades has earned in as many years. He was chosen as a 2019-20 NACDA Under Armour Athletics Director of the Year in March 2020. Rhoades was also one of five finalists for the 2020 SBJ Athletics Director of the Year.

The SBJ Athletics Director of the Year award is given annually to a college or university athletics director who demonstrates excellence on and off the field, innovation, leadership locally and nationally, and vision. Rhoades was selected from a field of five finalists, including Alabama’s Greg Byrne, Pitt’s Heather Lyke, Notre Dame’s Jack Swarbrick and Virginia’s Carla Williams.

“Mack is most-deserving of this national recognition as Baylor Athletics experienced many successes both inside and outside the classroom during an unprecedented year with COVID-19,” Baylor president Linda Livingstone said. “While we certainly celebrate the wins and championships, Mack and his team have truly embraced Baylor’s unique role in intercollegiate athletics as a Christian research university and our emphasis on intentionally preparing our student-athletes in all aspects of their lives. His dedication and focus will have a lasting impact on generations of Baylor Bears.”

Rhoades completed his fifth year leading Baylor’s department of intercollegiate athletics in 2020-21, culminating in two national championships and six Big 12 titles. The Bears have won six national championships across three sports and 21 Big 12 championships across nine sports during his tenure. Eight of Baylor’s 19 sport programs have earned No. 1 national rankings under Rhoades’ leadership.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calvin Johnson says he wanted to continue NFL career

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert