Baylor' baseball's Will Rigney was named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week following on Monday after picking up two wins for the Bears against Rice and Kansas State. The fourth-year junior threw five perfect innings and struck out 11 of 15 batters.

In his second appearance of the season, Rigney made the start against Rice on Tuesday, March 14, fanning five over two innings in the Bears' two-hits shutout of the Owls, recording Baylor's first win by a starter this season.

Coming out of the bullpen on Sunday, Rigney posted three 1-2-3 innings against K-State, sparking the Bears to make a comeback to get their first series win of the season and first of conference play.

On the year, the Midway grad holds a 0.00 ERA across six innings and has not given up a walk. He has 13 strikeouts and has held opponents to a .100 batting average, lowering his career average against to .191.

This is Baylor's first weekly award under Mitch Thompson and the 43rd Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honor all-time. Rigney was also named one of Collegiate Baseball Newspaper's national players of the week, the eighth in program history and first since Josh Ludy in 2012. For the junior, it's the first career award of any kind.