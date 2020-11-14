Baylor's Rodriguez enthused over baseball signing class as NCAA keeps BU in limbo

When the Baylor baseball team commenced with its Green and Gold World Series on Friday, head coach Steve Rodriguez was perfectly content to recline in the stands and watch. The annual fall intrasquad battle allows a few of the veteran players to try their hands at coaching, giving BU’s actual coaches a bit of a break.

And that’s fine, since they’ve been plenty busy lately.

Baylor added eight new baseball signees to the program on Wednesday, the opening day of the fall signing period. For the coaching staff, signing day always brings a measure of relief, as the culmination of months of effort spent in recruiting. Granted, 2020 is a bit different, because like many coaches Rodriguez doesn’t know exactly his roster will look like beyond the 2021 season. The NCAA granted eligibility relief for 2020 baseball seniors whose seasons were lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, and lifted the 35-player roster cap for the 2021 season.

However, coaches may still have to do some juggling in the future, and they’re awaiting the NCAA’s guidance.