Baylor's running game undergoes night-and-day makeover

And a productive one at that. Remember, the 2020 Bears appeared to be stuck in the school pickup lane, traveling nowhere. Baylor averaged a meager 90.3 rushing yards per game last season. Not only did that rank 123rd out of 127 FBS teams, but it marked Baylor’s lowest season output in 13 years and its fourth-lowest on record since the program first started tracking such statistics in 1945.

In 2021, the Bears have shown they’re free from the traffic snarl and they’re out zipping around, doing donuts, having fun again. Granted, it’s early, but Baylor has more than tripled its rushing output on a per-game average, putting up 331.5 yards per game in its first two wins. That ranks first in the Big 12 and fifth in the country.

Every football coach alive has “It Starts Up Front” tattooed on their frontal lobes. And it’s true. Baylor’s offensive line unit looks like a completely different group thus far this season, even though many of the same names and faces fill the depth chart. Aranda gave credit to new O-line coach Eric Mateos, who like Grimes came over from BYU, for instilling a new level of conviction and belief in the linemen.