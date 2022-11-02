Baylor's secondary becoming primary figures in defense's rise

Last year, when the members of Baylor’s secondary strode onto the field, nobody needed a name tag.

You knew these guys. They had the experience factor, so they had the name recognition.

But veterans like JT Woods, Jalen Pitre, Raleigh Texada, Kalon Barnes and Jairon McVea have all moved on, and we’re still getting to know their replacements.

Last week, however, Baylor’s secondary introduced itself to the college football world with both authority and resonance. After producing just four interceptions in their first seven games — including zero in three nonconference games — the Bears erupted for five picks in a breakout 45-17 road win over Texas Tech.

Clearly, there’s been a learning curve for some of the younger defensive backs. Two of the players who nabbed picks against the Red Raiders were freshmen making their first career interceptions — cornerback Tevin Williams III and safety Devin Lemear, not to be confused with senior safety Devin Neal. Also making their first career picks were redshirt sophomore AJ McCarty and fifth-year senior Mark Milton.

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda is beginning to see the light bulb illuminate over the helmets of those DBs, and he’s loving it.

“There’s been a lot of work in it,” Aranda said. “From a players’ perspective, don’t practice afraid of making mistakes. Practice to make a play. Then when you practice to make a play, stay within this framework of technique, structure and scheme. That alone right there, for a young player, is the whole thing.”

Apparently, the message is catching hold within that DB room. When you ask Baylor’s secondary group what it will take to replicate the type of pickpocket production they showed against Tech, they nearly parroted Aranda's remarks exactly.

“It starts here in practice. Just practicing how you play,” Lemear said. “So, whenever the ball is in the air, turn to the receiver (and) go get it. I feel like (the) first couple of weeks we didn't do a great job at that. Just being intentional about going to get the ball in practice. And then in the game whenever we had our opportunities, it slipped.”

Getting it done on game day is where it really matters. Baylor’s defensive backs covered well and anticipated beautifully against the Red Raiders. Milton perfectly undercut a sideline route from one of Tech’s receivers to snag his pick. Williams wrestled the ball away from Tech’s JJ Sparkman in a jump ball-type situation in the end zone.

To see that kind of takeaway harvest in a game situation is exactly what the coaches have been hoping for.

“From the coaches’ perspective, it’s to continue with those drills (in practice) and find the good in it, don’t always point out the bad,” Aranda said. “So for all that to be happening and not a lot of produce, is one way you can say it, it’s kind of a barren landscape where you’re just tilling dirt. Then all of the sudden for that to happen, I think it’s important for the coaches and players to know that it’s not all of the sudden. There’s been a lot of work into that.”

The work doesn’t stop now. Baylor’s defensive backs understand that notion, and are willing to keep grinding away in practice. But where last week’s bust-out performance helped the most was from a swagger standpoint.

If you’re going to play corner or safety, you’ve got to have it. It’s a swagger position. You sometimes live on an island where 70% of the land is covered by a bonfire. You’d better have enough self-assurance to be able to run around without getting burned. Or, if you do get burned, to not wallow and cry about it.

“Confidence. I feel like that's the main thing,” Lemear said. “As a DB on the field, you’ve got to have confidence. Every mistake is highlighted. So, it's not like you're a D-lineman, you get in the wrong gap, and it's hard to tell who messed up. But when you’re a DB, every mistake is … it's very easy to see who messed up. So, just having the confidence to know, even if you make a mistake, we're still here to support you. So, go out there, have fun, play loose.”

Speaking of the defensive line, those brutes in the trenches deserve an assist on several of the Bears' interceptions. Baylor’s defense also produced a season-high six sacks in the win over the Red Raiders. It’s not sheer coincidence that Baylor’s back-end defenders were able to take advantage. When a quarterback is under pressure, as Tech freshman Behren Morton often found himself, he’s liable to make a rushed, ill-advised or inaccurate throw.

“It was huge. I mean, their quarterbacks were flustered the entire game,” Lemear said. “I think we had six sacks. So, they didn’t have any time to get the ball off. So, when you cause a quarterback to throw the ball off balance, off his back foot, it allows us to make plays.”

Aranda enjoys preaching about the benefits of complementary football. In most cases, he means the offense helping out the defense, or vice versa. Get a turnover, give the ball back to the offense, go score off that turnover, that kind of thing.

But complementary football can happen within one unit, too. There is little question that Baylor’s relentless pass rush aided the back-end robbery.

Or, as Aranda put it, “One positive thing leads to another thing.”

It also helps to have a few voices of experience within the Baylor DB room. While many of last year’s leaders in that group are gone, a few still remained. Fifth-year senior safety Christian Morgan, who leads the squad with two interceptions, is viewed by the younger DBs as the elder statesman, the guy they’ll go to for advice. Neal, a junior who had 22 games of experience under his belt entering the season, and senior Al Walcott, who had 20 such games, carry similar leadership roles.

“It’s huge. I mean, the main thing I learned from Christian is just to go out there and have fun,” Lemear said. “I feel like it's easy to go in there inexperienced and kind of be real stiff, robotic and not wanting to make a mistake instead of going out there, playing free, playing green. So, Christian emphasized that a lot, just going into it. Just go out there, have fun. If you make a mistake, it's okay.”

It still might take some time for Williams, Lemear and the others in Baylor’s secondary group to earn the kind of household name status that Woods, Pitre and Barnes held. After all, Pitre was a Jim Thorpe Award finalist and the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year who now starts for the Houston Texans. Woods and Barnes were both NFL draft picks. All McVea did was make one of the biggest plays in Baylor football history.

But if Baylor’s DBs keep playing like they did last week, they’ll make a name for themselves.

“I would say it's difficult (to live up to that standard,” Lemear said. “But you’ve got to realize that you're a different type of player, so you can't try and be JT. JT was JT, Jalen Pitre was Jalen Pitre. So, what makes us, ‘us?’ What makes us unique? So, play to our strengths. They had their strengths, so we gotta play to ours.”