Baylor's senior class exits with upset loss to Coyotes

NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Caitlin Bickle ended their freshman season together by cutting down the nets in Tampa, Fla., as members of Baylor’s third national championship team in 2019.

Their senior year together ended at just about the opposite end of the spectrum.

South Dakota, the No. 10 seed in the Wichita Region, played like a team on a mission as they shocked the Bears on Sunday night at the Ferrell Center.

Bickle has said she is coming back for a super-senior season in 2022-23. Smith has been projected lately to be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft and Egbo could be a first-rounder as well.

The group won four Big 12 titles together and celebrated by cutting down the nets at the Ferrell Center every time. However, it ended in tears of sadness after the loss to the Coyotes on Sunday night.

Bickle found a positive perspective.

“I truthfully am grateful for this staff and this team,” Bickle said. “It’s always hard when you lose, but it’s amazing knowing that you have people behind you and people that love you. I’m going to leave it at that so I don’t cry.”

Baylor’s loss to South Dakota marked the first time the program had lost an NCAA Tournament game on its home floor since the Bears fell against Drake in the second round in 2002.

Baylor first-year coach Nicki Collen addressed the disappointment of falling at home.

“I’m incredibly grateful,” Collen said. “I’m sure (Baylor women’s basketball fans are) not happy with me right now. And that’s ok because I’m not real happy with me right now either. One thing I refuse to do and will always refuse to do is put anything on our players ever.”

Bears’ streaks come to an end

Baylor will not be going to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2008, but the tough ends to streaks don’t stop there.

The Bears also lost a nonconference home game for the first time in more than eight years. Top-ranked Connecticut was the last non-Big 12 team to beat Baylor on its home court and the Huskies did so on Jan. 13, 2014. Since then, Baylor had defeated 66 consecutive nonconference opponents at the Ferrell Center.

Pittsburgh was the last team to beat Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament as the Panthers posted a 67-59 win over Baylor in Albuquerque, N.M., on March 24, 2008.

By pulling off the upset, South Dakota earned its first trip to the NCAA Division I Sweet 16. The Coyotes made the Division II championship game in 2008 and then made the transition to women’s college basketball’s top level.

The Coyotes posted two of the eight wins by double-digit seeds so far in this NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

“I think it says a lot about women’s basketball,” Bickle said. “Obviously this is the first year that we’ve really gotten to be March Madness. Everyone has always joked, there’s no upsets. … This year you’re seeing, we saw it in the Big 12, a lot of teams competing more.”

