Baylor's Seth Jones to enter transfer portal

Baylor sophomore receiver Seth Jones announced Wednesday that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Jones said he will enter the portal on Dec. 5, the day after NCAA championship selections are made. That’s the beginning of a 45-day window for players to enter the portal.

The third-year sophomore has played in all six games this season, making seven catches for 73 yards and no touchdowns. Since he exceeded three games, this season will count against his eligibility.

Jones will be the second Baylor player to enter the transfer portal this fall following running back-receiver Josh Fleeks.