Baylor's Shapen, Williams uncertain for Kansas game

Reeling from two straight losses, Baylor needs to get back on track immediately to start chipping away toward a strong finish.

But whether quarterback Blake Shapen and running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams will be available for Saturday’s 11 a.m. homecoming game against Kansas is a question mark.

During his Monday press conference, Baylor coach Dave Aranda said both players are still being evaluated after leaving Thursday’s 43-40 loss to West Virginia in Morgantown with head injuries.

“I think it’s still ongoing for them,” Aranda said. “I wish I could give you guys a definitive yes or no. I think the truth of it is they had some preliminary looks over the weekend, but they were really looked at strongly this morning. I think it’s still too early to tell.”

If Shapen isn’t ready to play, redshirt freshman Kyron Drones will get his first career start. Replacing Shapen with 6:30 remaining in the third quarter against West Virginia, Drones hit seven of 14 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown and an interception while also rushing twice for 24 yards.

“I thought Kyron had some really strong poise and some confidence,” Aranda said. “He took a lot of that stuff in stride. There weren’t any big eyes by him or trying to make things happen when things weren’t necessarily there. I thought he was seeing things clear, and when maybe a big hit (throw to receiver) was taken away, he put the ball down.”

Drones hit Hal Presley with a two-yard touchdown pass to give the Bears a 31-24 lead with 5:21 left in the third quarter. But with the Bears trailing 40-37, Drones’ pass was intercepted by Aubrey Burks at West Virginia’s 13 with 3:19 remaining.

Baylor’s defense immediately made up for Drones’ interception as linebacker Dillon Doyle intercepted JT Daniels’ pass to set up John Mayers’ game-tying field goal.

“In all the phases of it, really up until that last drive, he put the ball where it needed to be,” Aranda said. “That took a real quiet confidence from him, and we’ll continue to see that from Kyron. He’s shown that throughout, so I have a lot of faith in him.”

Following their sixth straight loss to West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium, the Bears fell to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12.

Normally occupying the Big 12 basement, the Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2) have enjoyed an exceptional comeback season under second-year coach Lance Leipold as they cracked the Top 25 before last week’s 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. Following a 5-0 start, Kansas lost its first game to TCU, 38-31, two weeks ago with ESPN's College GameDay crew on hand.

Kansas suffered a major blow when quarterback Jalon Daniels went out with a shoulder injury against the Horned Frogs and didn’t play against the Sooners. The junior has completed 66.7 percent for 1,072 yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception.

Daniels’ status is uncertain for Baylor, but senior Jason Bean has helped the Jayhawks maintain offensive productivity as he threw for 527 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions against TCU and Oklahoma.

Bean struggled in last year’s 45-7 loss to the Bears as he hit eight of 17 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown. But Baylor will see a more mature quarterback this season.

“Confidence would be the thing, and I think it probably starts in the run game,” Aranda said. “Receivers are blocking, running backs are running hard, O-linemen are finishing things. And then it opens up things, just the numbers you’ve got to get in there to stop all of it. It opens up big plays behind that.”

Devin Neal has delivered a tremendous season for the Jayhawks as he’s rushed for 505 yards and five touchdowns on just 76 carries as he’s averaged 6.6 yards per rush.

Wrapping up Neal and putting him on the ground will be critical for a Baylor defense that missed numerous tackles against the Mountaineers. Ironically, the Bears have a safety named Devin Neal, who will be trying to tackle him.

“He’s physical, a violent runner who falls forward,” Aranda said. “He will churn and grind out the last two, three yards. That's the thing that sticks out to me the most is that people kind of will have him hemmed up, and it’s a three-yard gain, no, it's a five-yard gain. So we have our work cut out for us just coming from the tackling performance that we put on, to what needs to happen for this one.”

Beating the Jayhawks at McLane Stadium is essential for the Bears, especially since the next two games are on the road. Baylor will face Texas Tech at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 in Lubbock before traveling to Norman to play Oklahoma on Nov. 5.