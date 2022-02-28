 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor's Smith claims Big 12 Player of the Week
Baylor's Smith claims Big 12 Player of the Week

Kansas Baylor Basketball (copy)

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, left, sets up a play while being guarded by Kansas forward Ioanna Chatzileonti, right, in the second half.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith earned Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks, the conference announced on Monday.

Smith scored a career high 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as fifth-ranked Baylor defeated Kansas, 85-77, on Saturday. Prior to that, the Bears’ star forward had 19 points and 15 boards in a 65-58 victory over Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Smith also grabbed her 1,000th career rebound on Saturday, making her one of six players in Baylor program history to have more than 1,800 points and more than 1,000 rebounds.

She has earned Big 12 Player of the Week six times in her career, including three this season.

