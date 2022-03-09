 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor's Smith makes two All-America first-teams

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, center, scores between West Virginia forward A'Riana Gray, left, and Kari Niblack, right, in the second half of the Bears' win last month. 

Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith landed on her first two All-America teams of 2022 as she was named a first-teamer by The Athletic and Sports Illustrated.

Smith joined South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon and Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee on the SI first team. Boston, Clark, Hillmon and Lee joined Smith on The Athletic team along with Stanford's Haley Jones.

Smith was named an Associated Press Preseason All-American after putting together one of the most decorated seasons in program history as a junior in 2020-21.

The Baylor star forward is currently eighth nationally in both points per game (22.3) and rebounds per game (11.7). She ranks fifth in the country with 21 double-doubles. That mark stands as fifth all-time in Big 12 history and second all-time in Baylor women’s hoops history.

