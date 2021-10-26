Baylor's Smith named preseason All-America

Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith has been named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, released Tuesday.

Smith was the third-leading vote getter, appearing on 24 of 29 ballots. Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers was the only unanimous selection.

As a junior, Smith averaged 18 points and 8.9 rebounds in leading Baylor to the Elight Eight of the NCAA Tournament. In doing so, she won the Wade Trophy for National Player of the Year and AP All-America.

Smith and the Baylor women’s basketball team open the preseason against Texas A&M-Commerce at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center. It will be the Ferrell Center debut of first-year Bears coach Nicki Collen.

