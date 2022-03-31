Baylor's Smith named WBCA first-team All-American

Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith notched another first-team All-America honor as she was tabbed as such by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Thursday.

The All-America selection was the seventh of the season for Smith. She was also a first-team pick by Sports Illustrated, The Athletic, the Associated Press, the USBWA and the John R. Wooden Award. Earlier Thursday, Smith was named a Senior CLASS Award second-team All-American.

Smith led Baylor to its 12th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. She became one of seven Bears to reach the 2,000-point, 1,000-rebound mark in her career.

Smith averaged 22.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season. Her 25 double-doubles this year set a single-season Baylor record.

