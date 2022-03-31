 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor's Smith named WBCA first-team All-American

Big 12 Oklahoma State Baylor Basketball (copy)

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, left, works against Oklahoma State forward Abbie Winchester during the first half of the Bears’ Big 12 tournament quarterfinal win.

 Reed Hoffmann, Associated Press

Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith notched another first-team All-America honor as she was tabbed as such by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Thursday.

The All-America selection was the seventh of the season for Smith. She was also a first-team pick by Sports Illustrated, The Athletic, the Associated Press, the USBWA and the John R. Wooden Award. Earlier Thursday, Smith was named a Senior CLASS Award second-team All-American.

Smith led Baylor to its 12th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. She became one of seven Bears to reach the 2,000-point, 1,000-rebound mark in her career.

Smith averaged 22.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season. Her 25 double-doubles this year set a single-season Baylor record.

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

