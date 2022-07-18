Baylor's Smith, Pitre represent Bears as Big 12 Athlete of Year nominees

Baylor’s Jalen Pitre and NaLyssa Smith will be among the 20 athletes vying for the 2021-22 Big 12 Athlete of the Year honor.

The Big 12 is announcing each school’s two nominees this week, starting in alphabetical order with Baylor on Monday. The men’s and women’s Big 12 Athlete of the Year winners will be announced July 25.

Pitre won consensus All-America honors and was chosen as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year at his hybrid safety-linebacker position for the BU football team in 2021. Pitre tallied 76 tackles, including a league-high 18 tackles for loss, while intercepting two passes, recovering three fumbles and batting away seven passes. He was the only player in college football last season with at least three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two picks.

The Houston Texans selected Pitre in the second round, No. 37 overall, of the April NFL Draft.

Smith won first-team All-America recognition for the BU women’s basketball team in the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 22.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, while setting a BU single-season record with 26 double-doubles. She was a unanimous choice as the Big 12 Player of the Year.

The Indiana Fever took Smith with the No. 2 overall selection of the WNBA Draft in April. Smith is putting up 13 points and 8.4 rebounds a night for the Fever as a rookie.

Five past Baylor athletes have won Big 12 Athlete of the Year honors. In 2011-12, football’s Robert Griffin III and basketball’s Brittney Griner swept the plaudits, while Baylor pulled a sweep again two years later behind basketball star Odyssey Sims and quarterback Bryce Petty. Then in 2020-21, national championship-winning guard Jared Butler won the men’s honor for the Big 12.