Baylor's Smith repeats as McClain Award winner

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith shoots over Texas forward DeYona Gaston in the second half.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith won the Katrina McClain Award for the second straight season, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced on Sunday.

The McClain Award is given to the nation’s top power forward in association with the Hoophall Starting Five Awards.

Smith repeated as the McClain winner after she led Baylor to its 12th consecutive Big 12 regular season title. She is the second person in the award’s history to repeat, joining Ruthy Hebard of Oregon.

Smith, who averaged 22.5 points and 11.5 rebounds during the 2021-22 season, received seven All-American honors this season, including first-team selections by Sports Illustrated, The Athletic, the Associated Press, the USBWA, the John R. Wooden Award and the WBCA.

