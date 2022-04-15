Baylor's Sochan declares for the NBA Draft

Projected to be a lottery pick, Baylor freshman forward Jeremy Sochan declared for the NBA Draft on Friday.

Sochan is projected to be the 13th pick by the Atlanta Hawks, according to NBA Draft Net. He's listed five picks ahead of former Baylor freshman teammate Kendall Brown by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brown declared for the draft on March 30.

CBS Sports projects Sochan to be picked 15th by the Oklahoma City Thunder, two picks behind Brown by the Charlotte Hornets.

Sochan came to Baylor with a great deal of international basketball experience as he grew up in England, played for the Polish National Team, and also played in Germany.

Sochan announced his decision via Twitter: "The journey has had so many positive people by my side, but I always knew my destination. From the days in England to playing in Poland and Germany and America, I've been fortunate to create all these bonds with coaches and teammates. All I can say is thank you and you'll always be a part of me. With that being said, I am declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft."

The 6-9 Sochan averaged 9.2 points for the Bears and ranked second on the team with a 6.4 rebounding average in 30 games. Playing mostly off the bench. Sochan was named the Big 12 sixth man of the year as the Bears won a share of the Big 12 title with national champion Kansas.

Sochan not only showed great athleticism and leaping ability in his offensive game, he was one of Baylor's best defensive players with the capability of guarding players at multiple positions.

“You definitely have to have guys who can play multiple positions,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “The game has gone more toward position-less basketball. Having guys who can pass, dribble and shoot, and defend 1 through 5, really makes the game a lot easier. Jeremy definitely fits that mold.”

His toughness was on full display in the second round of the NCAA tournament as he battled North Carolina forward Armando Bacot throughout the game, and finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in Baylor's 93-86 overtime loss.

Sochan also drew a lot of attention because of his constantly changing hair color and styles.

“You only live once, so might as well have fun,” Sochan said. “I always wanted to die my hair, so I’ve done everything. It’s a little bit of fun for the team.”

Before Baylor's Big 12 tournament game against Oklahoma, Sochan wore a T-shirt in warmups that read “Stand with Ukraine” in the country’s yellow and blue flag colors. He also wore yellow and blue basketball shoes and dyed his hair blue. The writing on his shoes read “No War” following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

“No matter the outcome we just had, I think it’s obvious there’s something that’s going on in this world that isn’t the best thing,” said Sochan following Baylor’s 72-67 loss to Oklahoma. “I think we’re all connected in some way, and what’s happening isn’t right. So I’m trying to show some awareness is the only thing I can do. I’m going to try to do my thing, my best to help out.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.