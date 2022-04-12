Baylor's Soto named Big 12 Player of the Week

Baylor men’s tennis senior Matias Soto earned Big 12 Player of the Week, announced on by the conference on Tuesday.

Soto went 4-0 overall for the weekend against Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. In doubles, Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi won 6-3 over the Cowboys’ Garcia and Maxim Verboven. Against Oklahoma’s Baptiste Anselmo and Mark Mandlik, Soto and Mazzuchi won 6-3 to clinch the doubles point.

In singles, Soto defeated Oklahoma State’s Alex Garcia, 6-4, 6-4, to clinch the match, and then defeated the Sooners’ Mason Beiler, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6, to finish Sunday’s match.

Soto is 3-1 in singles play in Big 12 matches this season and improved to 11-7 against conference opponents in his career.