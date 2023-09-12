Baylor’s Kyndal Stowers swept the Big 12 Volleyball Offensive Player and Rookie of the Week honors, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Stowers is the first Big 12 player to claim both honors in the same week since 2021, and the first BU player to do so since Yossiana Pressley in 2017.

The freshman outside hitter from Denton swatted 77 kills in four matches last week, leading the conference. She tallied a hefty .389 hitting percentage and recorded a career-high 29 kills against SMU.

Stowers and the 18th-ranked Bears (4-3) will be back on their home court Wednesday, facing No. 11 Washington State (8-1) in a 7 p.m. match.