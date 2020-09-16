Baylor's streamlined schedule changes usual timetable, puts Bears in hurry-up mode

At least everyone in the Big 12 is in the same boat. In early August, the conference adopted the “plus-one” model for the 2020 season, agreeing to play one nonconference game along with the nine games against Big 12 opponents. Last week, seven of those Big 12 teams managed to get their nonconference games in — the league went 4-3, with all three losses to unranked Sun Belt teams — while Baylor, Oklahoma State and TCU all saw their opening games face delays.

OSU will join Baylor in kicking off its 2020 season this week instead, as the Cowboys will try again to play their game against Tulsa at 11 a.m. Saturday. TCU has not yet announced a makeup date for its opener with SMU.

Baylor currently stands out as the only Big 12 school that had to tweak its original opening opponent because of COVID. Houston became a possibility for Baylor’s Sept. 19 open date after the Cougars had to scrap a game with Memphis due to a rash of cases on the Tigers’ team.

So, in the grand scheme of things, the Bears are just grateful to be playing. One nonconference game is certainly better than none at all. The official motto of 2020 should be, “Just Roll With It.”

Asked if he became anxious during the uncertainty over Baylor’s opening opponent, Aranda reacted with typical unflappable coolness.