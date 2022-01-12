Baylor's Stuckey to be named Notre Dame WR coach

Notre Dame is expected to name Baylor's Chansi Stuckey as its next wide receivers coach, replacing Del Alexander, according to multiple reports.

Stuckey was the Bears' wide receivers coach in 2021. It was his first season as a full-time assistant coach after two seasons in an off-field role with Clemson, his alma mater.

Stuckey played quarterback and wide receiver at Clemson from 2003-06, earning All-ACC honors in 2006 and getting drafted in the seventh round the following spring by the New York Jets. He played five NFL seasons.