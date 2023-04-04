Baylor junior Tadeas Paroulek was named Big 12 Men's Tennis Player of the Week for the second time this season after going 3-0 on both the doubles and singles courts last week.

Playing the top court, Paroulek picked up ranked victories over No. 28 Kody Pearson from Tulsa, 6-2, 6-4, and No. 42 Olle Wallin, 6-1, 7-6(5), to clinch the Bears' first conference win in the opener against Texas Tech.

In doubles, Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz remain in the No. 19 slot of the ITA rankings after taking a 6-4 win over the 72nd-ranked Red Raider duo of Reed Collier and Dimitrios Azoidis.

Paroulek jumped 42 spots in the singles rankings to No. 52, his highest ranking since the summer, and and leads Baylor with 17 doubles wins while sitting just behind Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi with 12 singles wins.