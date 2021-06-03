 Skip to main content
Baylor's Thomas claims All-America recognition
Baylor's Andy Thomas (copy)

Baylor's Andy Thomas was named a third-team All-America by Collegiate Baseball.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor’s Andy Thomas was honored as a third-team selection on the Collegiate Baseball All-America team on Thursday.

Thomas closed out his terrific Baylor career by hitting .337 with 11 home runs and 60 RBIs while starting all of Baylor’s 51 games behind the plate. His 60 RBIs were the highest single-season Baylor total since 2012.

Thomas is the fifth Baylor player to earn Collegiate Baseball All-America recognition in the past four seasons, joining catcher Shea Langeliers and pitcher Cody Bradford (2018), and pitcher Kyle Hill and third baseman Davis Wendzel (2019).

