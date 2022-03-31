Baylor's Thomas followed winding path to role of staff ace

It feels like a pretty straight shot from the dugout to the mound, some 35 to 40 steps. But for Baylor’s Tyler Thomas, the journey to become the Bears’ staff ace followed the most winding path imaginable.

When Thomas talks to his pitcher teammates, they listen. After all, he’s seen a few things along the way. But here he is on the other side, stronger than ever.

“Oh, he’s rode the roller coaster, there’s no doubt about it,” said centerfielder Jared McKenzie. “It’s awesome to see him come out there and compete. I remember, specifically, when we had a team meeting, and he said his sole purpose for coming back was not to make a (NCAA) regional for him but for the guys who haven’t made one yet. So, that means a lot to know that he’s going to go out there and do it for every single one of us out there playing.”

Thomas’s love affair with the game of baseball dates back some 17 years, to when he was six years old and first started playing tee-ball. He remembers “picking daisies and chasing butterflies” in the outfield, and he can still recall his initial forays to the mound, when he just tried to chuck the ball to the catcher as hard as he could. Back then, though, everyone kind of played everywhere.

“Actually, I was a catcher when I was little, a lefty catcher,” Thomas said. “I thought I was the coolest person on the field. Owned a left-handed catcher’s mitt. I was the fan favorite, for sure.”

Like a lot of ballplayers that age, Thomas dreamed of playing in college and the major leagues. He proved to be one of the special few who had the talent and drive to make it happen.

At Keller High School in the Metroplex, Thomas developed into an elite hurler, earning All-America honors from Rawlings/Perfect Game. He caught the eye of college coaches, and felt a connection with Baylor head coach Steve Rodriguez and pitching coach Jon Strauss from the moment they met.

Baylor also had an ace recruiter in the hole in the person of Shea Langeliers, the former Baylor All-American catcher who graduated from Keller a year before Thomas.

“Of course, Shea, he was in my ear a little bit, going to high school with him,” Thomas said. “He says, ‘Hey, Coach asked me about you.’ That’s when it sparks your interest as a young kid, you go, ‘Oh, they want me!’ I committed pretty early, summer after my junior year of high school. Came up here and took a visit and I committed right on the spot.”

The 6-foot-1 southpaw ended up making Baylor’s weekend rotation as a freshman in 2018. From the get-go, he flashed effective stuff. That was never an issue. What was an issue, however, was that he couldn’t get out of his own way, couldn’t slow down his mind and relax.

Opposing batters hit just .209 against Thomas that first season, and he went 3-3 with a 3.38 ERA. Those are good numbers, and indicative of his ability. But he also issued 55 walks in 53.1 innings to go with six wild pitches and five hit batsmen. Those command struggles followed him into his sophomore season of 2019, when he walked 27 batters in 31 innings while recording a 6.68 ERA.

“It’s very frustrating,” Thomas said. “You’re never up there trying to walk somebody. You’re always trying to throw a strike, trying to get ahead, always trying to compete with the hitter. … My freshman year I would go out there and the old guys would come up and say, ‘Hey, what did the second hitter do this inning?’ And I didn’t have an answer. Things were just flying by.”

Any progress Thomas tried to make was complicated by nagging shoulder pain that grew progressively worse over his first two years at Baylor. By his sophomore year, it was bad enough that he needed to take some time off.

“I made a few starts and eventually said, ‘Hey, Coach, I don’t know if I can throw anymore,’” Thomas said.

He rested and tried to recuperate, then threw a little bit in the bullpen. But at the end of the season he underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. TOC is a disorder that constricts the space between the collar bone and the first rib, affecting the blood vessels that flow through that area. It’s not an uncommon issue for baseball pitchers, including former BU hurler Cody Bradford, who missed most of his final season with the Bears due to TOC surgery.

Thomas said that while the rehabilitation process was grueling, it also was a gift.

“I think it was kind of a blessing, though,” he said. “It gave me time to step back and really look at what was going on in my game, how I could fix it on my way back, and what things I needed to focus on on the road to recovery. Of course, COVID happened right after (in 2020), so that was a bummer. That just gave me even more time to continue to focus on what I needed to focus on, and expand on what I needed to get better at.”

Thomas pitched just 6.2 scoreless innings in that abbreviated 2020 season. That acted as an appetizer for the buffet just around the corner.

In 2021, with his mind quiet and relaxed and his body stronger than ever, Thomas delivered a breakthrough season. He settled into Baylor’s Friday night starter role, compiling a 5-2 record with a 2.49 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 65 innings. He tossed a complete-game shutout against North Carolina A&T a year ago Friday, dialing up an April Fool’s Day special by fooling the A&T batters with eight strikeouts in the first complete game of his career.

Though he had a late-season absence due to a bout with COVID, the 2021 season brought Thomas a measure of gratification, given all that he had endured along the way.

And he just keeps getting better. This season, Thomas has established himself as one of the best pitchers not just in the Big 12, but the country. He ranks 43rd nationally in ERA at 1.79, and only one pitcher ahead of him has thrown more innings. He also ranks ninth in WHIP at 0.72, sits 18th in walks allowed per nine innings (1.12), and comes in at No. 24 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (8.20). Those free passes that plagued him earlier in his career? They’re a thing of the past. Thomas has issued only five walks in 40.1 innings in 2022.

Call this guy Paycheck, because he gets the weekend started right.

“Pitching under the lights is a blast,” Thomas said. “Coming out Game 1 of the series against whoever it is, Maryland, Duke, TCU, Oklahoma last week, the team doesn’t matter. Being the first guy out there, the first guy to throw a strike on the night, all of that is a blast.”

Thomas may be just as valuable as a mentor to Baylor’s other pitchers. When he was an underclassman, Thomas said that former closer Troy Montemayor took him under his wing, passed along confidence-building bits of advice. He has tried to do the same with several of BU’s hurlers, especially when they’re struggling with their command.

His main message: Slow down. Take a breath. Trust your stuff.

“Those are the great things about the kids that we have here,” Rodriguez said. “They want to be able to help them with what we’re expecting, what we’re looking for, what we want them to do, and for them to lead the way and say, ‘Hey, this is how you should do it, this is what they’re expecting out of you.’ Those are the things that make our kids pretty special, they’re trying to help the younger kids do it right early on instead of waiting until their junior or senior year to hopefully figure it out.”

Thomas already owns his undergraduate degree in health, kinesiology and leisure studies, and is working toward a master’s degree in sports management. He said he’s learned a lot in his graduate classes, but his hope is that he won’t really need to use those degrees anytime soon. His dream is to play professional baseball and hear his name called in this June’s MLB Draft.

Until that day, the good-natured Thomas plans to enjoy the rest of this fifth season for the Bears. He and first baseman Chase Wehsener are the only two players remaining from Baylor’s Big 12 tournament championship team of 2018, and he wants his current teammates to experience such glory. He also feels like Baylor has unfinished business after finishing the 2021 season as the No. 65 team in the NCAA bracket breakdown, the first left out of the field.

Thomas also plans to continue to drop whatever knowledge he can to any of his teammates who might be dismayed about an injury or the rehab that lies before them.

“We have several of them going through it right now — where it seems like most of the day is spent in the training room,” Rodriguez said. “And the frustration that they feel … it just takes a lot longer than they really had anticipated.

“So, for a young man like Tyler to be able to persevere through several years of it and to be able to come out where he is right now, it just says a lot about who he is as a man, as a player, and hopefully as a professional athlete here pretty soon.”

Bear Facts

The starting pitching matchups for Baylor’s nonconference series against East Tennessee State are: Friday — BU LHP Tyler Thomas (3-3, 1.79 ERA) vs. ETSU RHP Hunter Lloyd (3-0, 1.21); Saturday — BU LHP Kobe Andrade (2-0, 1.89) vs. ETSU LHP Colby Stuart (3-0, 5.88); Sunday — BU RHP Will Rigney (1-0, 4.74) vs. ETSU RHP Landon Smiddy (1-2, 2.88). … For the Buccaneers, who enter on a five-game winning streak, this marks their first weekend series against a Power 5 opponent since hosting Purdue in 2016.

