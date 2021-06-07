 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor's Thomas named finalist for Posey Award
0 comments

Baylor's Thomas named finalist for Posey Award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baylor West Virginia (copy)

Baylor catcher Andy Thomas finished up with a career year in 2021.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

If you didn't know Baylor's Andy Thomas was one of college baseball's best catchers in 2021, you do now.

Thomas has been named as one of three finalists for the 2021 Buster Posey Award, given to the college game's top catcher. The fifth-year senior put together his all-around best season this year, hitting a career-high .337 with 11 home runs and 60 RBIs.

The other two finalists for the award are a pair of sophomores: Louisville's Henry Davis and Florida State's Mat Nelson. A national committee will vote for the winner during the College World Series, and the award will be presented on July 1 at the 23rd annual Greater Wichita (Kan.) Sports Banquet.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How much value should be placed on teams that are dominant at home?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ursin following Mulkey to LSU
Baylor

Ursin following Mulkey to LSU

During the Baylor women’s basketball team’s 2020-21 season, former Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey mentioned on occasion that she would like to se…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert