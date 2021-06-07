Baylor's Thomas named finalist for Posey Award

If you didn't know Baylor's Andy Thomas was one of college baseball's best catchers in 2021, you do now.

Thomas has been named as one of three finalists for the 2021 Buster Posey Award, given to the college game's top catcher. The fifth-year senior put together his all-around best season this year, hitting a career-high .337 with 11 home runs and 60 RBIs.

The other two finalists for the award are a pair of sophomores: Louisville's Henry Davis and Florida State's Mat Nelson. A national committee will vote for the winner during the College World Series, and the award will be presented on July 1 at the 23rd annual Greater Wichita (Kan.) Sports Banquet.