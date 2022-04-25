Baylor's Thomas out for season, plans Tommy John surgery

Even on an off day, Baylor’s baseball team suffered a pretty tough loss. Pitcher Tyler Thomas will miss the rest of the season and plans to have Tommy John surgery on his left shoulder, thus putting an end to his Baylor career.

It’s a tough blow for both the Bears and for Thomas, who was putting together arguably his best all-around season. The fifth-year senior left-hander had an ERA under 2 until facing Texas this past weekend, and finishes the year with a 4-4 record, a 2.45 ERA and 51 strikeouts against just nine walks in 51.1 innings.

But Thomas endured more soreness than usual following his start in chilly conditions at West Virginia on April 8. Baylor held him out of its next series against Kansas, and then he returned to pitch on Sunday against Texas, but worked only one inning, allowing three runs, before leaving the game.

It’s not the first time he’s had to deal with injury. Following his sophomore season of 2019, Thomas underwent surgery for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome (TOC).

For his career, Thomas went 13-11 in 207.1 innings, with a 3.26 ERA and 229 strikeouts. Opposing batters hit just .216 against the southpaw for his career.

Earlier this season, Thomas told the Tribune-Herald that while he is working toward his master’s degree in sports management, his dream is to hopefully play professional baseball. He’ll now have to sit back and wait until the June MLB Draft to see if that dream comes to fruition.

“If I get the opportunity this year, which I’m really hoping I do, that’s what I’m doing,” Thomas said.

Baylor (20-20 overall, 4-11 Big 12) will host Incarnate Word on Tuesday, then faces No. 15 Texas Tech in a three-game series at Baylor Ballpark starting Friday. As of Monday, the Bears were still awaiting word on the playing status of another of their starters Will Rigney, who left in the second inning of his start last Friday against the Longhorns.

