Baylor's Thomas wins National Player of Week honor

Baylor’s Andy Thomas has been selected as a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Monday.

Thomas went 8-for-11 (.727) in Baylor’s series win over Kansas State, hitting three home runs, nine RBIs and totaling 18 total bases. Thomas and the Bears outscored the Wildcats, 43-15, on the weekend.

The senior catcher was also named a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award on Monday, which takes into account on and off-field achievements.

Thomas and the Bears were scheduled to play Incarnate Word on Tuesday in their final nonconference game of the regular season, but that game has been canceled due to the threat of bad weather.