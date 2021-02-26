Baylor's Tidwell, Lightfoot sweep Big 12 pole vault titles

LUBBOCK — Pole Vault U strikes again.

Baylor swept the men’s and women’s pole vault titles at the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships behind KC Lightfoot and Tuesdi Tidwell, highlighting Friday’s opening day of the meet for the Bears.

It’s familiar territory for Lightfoot, who has done nothing but win and set national records all season. For Tidwell, it marked something of a breakthrough.

Tidwell was the only vaulter in the competition to clear 14-4, as she flipped over that bar on her third and final attempt. It marked the first Big 12 title for Tidwell, who was second at last year’s meet. Kansas junior Samantha Van Hoecke finished second on this day at 14-2.

Lightfoot captured his third consecutive Big 12 indoor title at the site where he has set and reset the NCAA record this season. This time he didn’t push his own national record any higher, but he again easily won gold. He went 19-4 ¼ — no other vaulter in the field topped 19 feet — and then made two unsuccessful attempts at six meters (19-81/4) and then asked the bar to be raised to 6.02 meters (19-9) before coming up just shy of that mark.

Baylor also pushed a myriad of runners through Friday’s prelims. The meet will conclude Saturday.