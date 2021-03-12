Baylor's Tidwell tallies sixth-place NCAA finish in pole vault

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From walk-on to All-American.

That’s the journey for Baylor senior Tuesdi Tidwell, who finished sixth in the women’s pole vault at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

It’s actually the second All-America award of Tidwell’s career. She was presented with that designation in the 2020 indoor season when she ranked fourth nationally. But this time around, she actually got to compete at the NCAA meet, unlike last year, when it was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tidwell entered this year’s meet as the second-ranked vaulter in the field, with a season best of 14-7.5. On this day, she topped out at 14-3.5, and was one of five vaulters to end at that bar, while three others topped it. However, she came in sixth based on number of misses.

LSU’s top-ranked Lisa Gunnarsson surpassed 14-11.5 to ascend to the national title.

Baylor’s Aaliyah Miller finished second in her preliminary 800-meter heat to advance on to Saturday’s final. A fifth-year senior, Miller clocked in at 2:04.61, though she and the rest of the runners are likely to pick up the pace for the final. She has a season-best time of 2:02.35. BYU’s Claire Seymour turned in the top time of the prelims at 2:03.97.