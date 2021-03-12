Baylor's Tidwell tallies sixth-place NCAA finish in pole vault

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From walk-on to All-American.
That’s the journey for Baylor senior Tuesdi Tidwell, who finished sixth in the women’s pole vault at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships on Friday at the Randal Tyson Track Center.
It’s actually the second All-America award of Tidwell’s career. She was presented with that designation in the 2020 indoor season when she ranked fourth nationally. But this time around, she actually got to compete at the NCAA meet, unlike last year, when it was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tidwell entered this year’s meet as the second-ranked vaulter in the field, with a season best of 14-7.5. On this day, she topped out at 14-3.5, and was one of five vaulters to end at that bar, while three others topped it. However, she came in sixth based on number of misses.
LSU’s top-ranked Lisa Gunnarsson surpassed 14-11.5 to ascend to the national title.
Baylor’s Aaliyah Miller finished second in her preliminary 800-meter heat to advance on to Saturday’s final. A fifth-year senior, Miller clocked in at 2:04.61, though she and the rest of the runners are likely to pick up the pace for the final. She has a season-best time of 2:02.35. BYU’s Claire Seymour turned in the top time of the prelims at 2:03.97.
Miller is guaranteed the first individual All-America finish of her career. She’s twice been an All-American while running on Baylor’s 4x400 relay, which she’ll also do on Saturday.
BU freshman Ackera Nugent also zipped along to the finals after running 8.06 in the prelims of the 60-meter hurdles. The phenom from Kingston, Jamaica has staggering potential, as she turned in a school-record time of 7.93 at the Big 12 meet, which ranked second nationally only to Texas senior Chanel Brissett (7.91). She’ll join Brissett in Saturday’s final, as the UT star turned in the top preliminary time at 8.04.
Baylor sophomore Arria Minor clocked 23.70 in the 200-meter prelims and failed to move on to the final. Her time was the 14th-best of the day.
Nugent, Miller and Baylor’s 4x400 team will all compete for medals on Saturday’s final day of the meet. For the BU men, collegiate record holder and No. 1-ranked KC Lightfoot will stalk a national title in the pole vault. His event will start at 12:30 p.m.