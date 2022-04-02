 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor's top-ranked A&T team closes out home slate with win

Baylor celebrated its 18 acrobatics and tumbling seniors in style in its final home match of the season, rolling over Hawaii Pacific.

Another meet, another win for Baylor's top-ranked acrobatics and tumbling team.

Do you think it gets old? Not on your life.

Baylor extended its winning streak to 12 with a 24.38-point win over No. 7 Hawaii Pacific on Saturday night in the Ferrell Center, 279.775 to 255.395.

The Bears improved to 7-0 on the season with the win over the Sharks, including a 3-0 record in the Ferrell Center. BU overtook HPU in every event, only dropping two heats.

In tumbling, Baylor continued to put its prowess on display, scoring above a 9.3 in all but one heat. The open pass was the highlight of the event for the fourth meet in a row, with the Bears’ Bri Harris competing and scoring a 9.975 out of 10.

Baylor will close out the regular season at No. 4 Oregon on April 10.

