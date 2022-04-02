Baylor's top-ranked A&T team closes out home slate with win

Another meet, another win for Baylor's top-ranked acrobatics and tumbling team.
Do you think it gets old? Not on your life.
Baylor extended its winning streak to 12 with a 24.38-point win over No. 7 Hawaii Pacific on Saturday night in the Ferrell Center, 279.775 to 255.395.
The Bears improved to 7-0 on the season with the win over the Sharks, including a 3-0 record in the Ferrell Center. BU overtook HPU in every event, only dropping two heats.
In tumbling, Baylor continued to put its prowess on display, scoring above a 9.3 in all but one heat. The open pass was the highlight of the event for the fourth meet in a row, with the Bears’ Bri Harris competing and scoring a 9.975 out of 10.
Baylor will close out the regular season at No. 4 Oregon on April 10.