Baylor's Trestan Ebner makes AFCA All-America team

Baylor senior Trestan Ebner was named second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association as an all-purpose player.
Ebner ranked second in the Big 12 with a 32.2-yard average on 19 kickoff returns, including a pair of touchdown returns in the season opener against Kansas. He also ranked second on the Baylor squad with 26 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 107 yards and a touchdown on 50 carries.
Ebner was previously named second-team All-American by the Sporting News as a return specialist.