Baylor's Tristan Clark transferring to SMU

Clark had retired from basketball last fall after having difficulty returning from a knee injury that occurred midway through the 2018-19 season.

Clark was averaging 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while leading the nation with a 73.7 field goal percentage in 14 games during his sophomore season before the injury. He struggled in his comeback in 2019-20 as he averaged four points and 2.4 rebounds in 22 games.