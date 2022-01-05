 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baylor's Tyquan Thornton declares for NFL Draft
0 comments

Baylor's Tyquan Thornton declares for NFL Draft

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baylor OUST (copy)

Baylor senior wide receiver Tyquan Thornton declared for the NFL Draft after making a team-high 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor senior receiver Tyquan Thornton declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday night.

Thornton finished the 2021 season as Baylor's leading receiver with 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had the option of returning to Baylor in 2022 since the 2020 season didn't count against player eligibility due to COVID-19.

Thornton followed Baylor running back Abram Smith and cornerback Kalon Barnes in declaring for the draft in recent days. Smith, linebacker Terrel Bernard and safety Jalen Pitre are on the Senior Bowl roster for the Feb. 5 game in Mobile, Ala.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the 'miracle' Moroccan soccer coach training players

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baylor's bowl game history
Baylor

Baylor's bowl game history

With a return to the Sugar Bowl and redemption on their minds, the Bears are back in a bowl game for their 10th appearance of the modern era. Here's a look at all 25 of their all-time appearances.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert