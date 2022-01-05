Baylor's Tyquan Thornton declares for NFL Draft

Staff report
Baylor senior receiver Tyquan Thornton declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday night.
Thornton finished the 2021 season as Baylor's leading receiver with 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had the option of returning to Baylor in 2022 since the 2020 season didn't count against player eligibility due to COVID-19.
Thornton followed Baylor running back Abram Smith and cornerback Kalon Barnes in declaring for the draft in recent days. Smith, linebacker Terrel Bernard and safety Jalen Pitre are on the Senior Bowl roster for the Feb. 5 game in Mobile, Ala.
