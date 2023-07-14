Baylor track standout Imaobong Uko will make her debut at the World Championships in August.
Uko and the Nigerian women’s 4x400-meter relay qualified for the event by clocking 3:27.60, a season-best time at the Lagos Athletics meet. That time moved Nigeria up to 14th in the world and punched their ticket for the World Championships, which will be Aug. 19-27 in Budapest, Hungary.
Joining Uko on Team Nigeria’s foursome were Omolara Omotosho, Patience Okon-George and Ella Onojuvwevwo.
In her two seasons at Baylor, Uko has helped Baylor win multiple Big 12 titles in the 4x400 relay and reach the NCAA meet in the event.