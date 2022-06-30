 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Waco Tribune-Herald is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by RV Station
top story

Baylor's Uko, Ezekiel headed to World Championships for Nigeria

  • 0
Nathaniel Ezekiel (copy)

Baylor freshman Nathaniel Ezekiel has qualified for the upcoming World Championships for Nigeria in the 400-meter hurdles.

 Baylor athletics

Baylor’s Nigerian freshmen Imaobong Uko and Nathaniel Ezekiel have both qualified for the World Track and Field Championships for their homeland.

Ezekiel owns a season-best time of 48.42 in the 400-meter hurdles this year, which ranks No. 8 in the world. He won the Big 12 outdoor title and finished fourth at the NCAA meet, and will compete in his first race at the World Championships on July 16.

Uko will compete in the mixed (co-ed) 4x400 relay for Nigeria. She owns the top 400-meter time among all Nigerian runners and ranks 44th in the world.

Those two current Baylor athletes will join former NCAA champion Trayvon Bromell (100 meters) as athletes with BU ties at the World Championships. That meet is slated for July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert