Baylor's Uko, Ezekiel headed to World Championships for Nigeria

Baylor’s Nigerian freshmen Imaobong Uko and Nathaniel Ezekiel have both qualified for the World Track and Field Championships for their homeland.

Ezekiel owns a season-best time of 48.42 in the 400-meter hurdles this year, which ranks No. 8 in the world. He won the Big 12 outdoor title and finished fourth at the NCAA meet, and will compete in his first race at the World Championships on July 16.

Uko will compete in the mixed (co-ed) 4x400 relay for Nigeria. She owns the top 400-meter time among all Nigerian runners and ranks 44th in the world.

Those two current Baylor athletes will join former NCAA champion Trayvon Bromell (100 meters) as athletes with BU ties at the World Championships. That meet is slated for July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon.