Baylor's Vargas named Big 12 soccer freshman of week

Baylor's Reneta Vargas has been named Big 12 soccer freshman of the week after collecting three goals in two games.

Vargas’ honor marks the fourth freshman of the week in Baylor history following Olivia Mack and Mackenzie Anthony in 2020 and Hallie Augustyn's award earlier this season.

Vargas' three goals were the first of her career. Making her first two career starts after overcoming an injury that kept her out to start the season, Vargas netted two goals in the Bears’ 3-2 victory over Kansas, including the game winner in the final seconds. She also nailed the Bears’ lone goal against Kansas State.

