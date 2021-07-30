 Skip to main content
Baylor's Vital, Teague land NBA free agent deals
Baylor's Vital, Teague land NBA free agent deals

Baylor wisconsin (copy)

Baylor 's Mark Vital (right) will play in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League with the Portland Trail Blazers, while MaCio Teague (left) has signed a deal and should be in training camp with the Utah Jazz.

 Michael Conroy, Associated Press

Though Baylor’s Mark Vital and MaCio Teague didn’t hear their names called at Thursday’s NBA Draft, they’ll both still get an opportunity to pursue their pro dreams.

The Portland Trail Blazers signed Vital as a free agent and assigned him to their squad for the Las Vegas Summer League, ESPN reported Friday. Vital is a three-time member of the Big 12’s All-Defensive Team who averaged 5.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the NCAA champion Bears as a senior.

Teague, meanwhile, signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Utah Jazz. Such deals allow a player to participate in an NBA team’s training camp while also allowing that team to control their G-League rights. Teague, a 6-4 guard, averaged 15.9 points for Baylor while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor and nearly 40 percent from 3-point range.

Baylor did see its top two players drafted, as guard Davion Mitchell went No. 9 overall to the Sacramento Kings, while the New Orleans Pelicans added guard Jared Butler with the No. 40 pick.

