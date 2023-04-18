Baylor outfielder Ana Watson was named Big 12 softball player of the week after hitting a sizzling .438 with three homers and 12 RBIs to lead the Bears to a 4-1 record.

Watson's slugging was critical to Baylor's wins at Texas Tech on Saturday and Sunday after the Bears dropped the series opener in Lubbock. Watson blasted a seventh-inning grand slam to lift the Bears to a 16-11 win on Saturday before drilling a three-run shot in the first inning of Baylor's 8-5 win on Sunday.

Watson's three homers last week were her first of the season. The No. 16 Bears will host No. 1 Oklahoma on Friday through Sunday at Baylor Ballpark.