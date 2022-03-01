 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor's West throws perfect game
Baylor freshman Kaci West threw the first perfect game in Baylor softball history in a 9-0 win over Prairie View A&M on Tuesday night at Getterman Stadium.

West (3-0) faced 15 batters in the five-inning run-rule game and collected five strikeouts.

Baylor scored four runs in the first inning as McKenzie Wilson and Sydney Collazos hit run-scoring singles. Taylor Strain drilled a two-run double in a three-run fourth inning.

With a 3-2 win in the second game, the Bears (10-5) completed the doubleheader sweep over the Panthers (0-13). Collazos hit a run-scoring triple in a two-run second inning and Strain contributed a run-scoring single in the fifth.

Maren Judisch (1-0) notched the win for Baylor as she allowed seven hits in five innings before Rachel Hertenberger pitched two hitless innings to get the save.

